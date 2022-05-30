Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Veru (VERU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veru (NASDAQ: VERU):

5/18/2022 – Veru had its price target raised by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Veru had its price target raised by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Veru had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/13/2022 – Veru had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $55.00.

4/29/2022 – Veru was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/21/2022 – Veru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

4/15/2022 – Veru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

4/12/2022 – Veru had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Veru had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.83. 222,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,838,200. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of -0.58.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 119,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 68,520 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

