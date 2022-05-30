IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

