iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 40.1% in May

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,100 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the April 30th total of 701,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,420,000 after buying an additional 1,418,004 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after buying an additional 824,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

