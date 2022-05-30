iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,057,000 after acquiring an additional 721,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,475,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.77. 16,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

