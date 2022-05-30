iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 259.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

