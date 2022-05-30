iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,611. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $53.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

