iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $71.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter.

