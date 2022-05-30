iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $71.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.
