iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.27 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.