iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.27 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

