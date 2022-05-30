Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 981,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,503.4 days.
ISUZF opened at $11.90 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.
About Isuzu Motors
