Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 981,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,503.4 days.

ISUZF opened at $11.90 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

