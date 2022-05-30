ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Short Interest Update

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ITHX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,227. ITHAX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

