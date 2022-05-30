Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 42.4% in May

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ITRN opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

