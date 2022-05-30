Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVN shares. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.80.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

