J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J.Jill by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J.Jill by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in J.Jill by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 7,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,549. The company has a market cap of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.50. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

