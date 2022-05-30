Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares in the company, valued at $215,429,032.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.44. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

