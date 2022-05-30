Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.
JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares in the company, valued at $215,429,032.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 383,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,726.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498 over the last ninety days.
NYSE JXN opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.
Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
