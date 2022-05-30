JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in May

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,793.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

