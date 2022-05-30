JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in May

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,793.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)
