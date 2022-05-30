Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €192.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €192.00 ($204.26) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($202.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($195.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($188.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of DB1 remained flat at $€163.75 ($174.20) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €154.55. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €132.65 ($141.12) and a one year high of €169.55 ($180.37). The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

