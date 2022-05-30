Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €192.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €192.00 ($204.26) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($182.13) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($202.13) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ETR DB1 remained flat at $€163.75 ($174.20) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 519,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €132.65 ($141.12) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($180.37). The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €154.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

