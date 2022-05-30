Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Flowers Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Flowers Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FLO opened at $27.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

