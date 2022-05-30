Jefferies Financial Group Comments on POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $8.12 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $731.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 545,356 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

