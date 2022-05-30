Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

OFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,993,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

