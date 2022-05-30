Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TGI opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

