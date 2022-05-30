JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

JFrog stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,074 shares of company stock worth $1,470,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

