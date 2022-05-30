JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,074 shares of company stock worth $1,470,094 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

