J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. J&J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,166,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,993,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.70. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

