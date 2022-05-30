Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a research note issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.09) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($26.55) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,350 ($29.57).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,186 ($27.51) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,057.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,997.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,231 ($40.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($29.56) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($443.37).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

