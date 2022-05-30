Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,110 ($26.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($32.09) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,350 ($29.57).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,186 ($27.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,231 ($40.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,057.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,997.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($29.56) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($443.37).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

