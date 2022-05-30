JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bodycote (LON:BOY) Target Price to GBX 665

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.44) to GBX 665 ($8.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.07) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.96) to GBX 780 ($9.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 837.50 ($10.54).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 657 ($8.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 582 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($12.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 633.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 741.71.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 16,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($127,846.99). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.27), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($70,900.11).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

