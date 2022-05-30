Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Up 42.6% in May

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Jupai alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JP opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Jupai has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Jupai ( NYSE:JP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

About Jupai (Get Rating)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.