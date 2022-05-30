Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:JWACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 6th

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JWACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 6th. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

JWACU opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWACU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000.

