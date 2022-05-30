Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 624.0 days.
KMBIF remained flat at $16.20 during trading on Monday. Kambi Group has a fifty-two week low of 15.10 and a fifty-two week high of 51.95.
Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Kambi Group to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kambi Group (KMBIF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.