Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $107.51 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.95.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,208. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,586,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.