Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.11. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,963. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, Citigroup raised Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.