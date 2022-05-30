Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Market Perform

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.15 ($3.35) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.94) to €3.20 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

ISNPY stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

