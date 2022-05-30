Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$285,587.37 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.11, for a total value of C$285,587.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,593,671.29.

Douglas Jeffery Errico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29.

KEL traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.26. The company had a trading volume of 456,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.30.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.7732673 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEL. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.93.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.