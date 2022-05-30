KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of KMPH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.69. 10,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,506. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
KemPharm Company Profile
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
