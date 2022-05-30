KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of KMPH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.69. 10,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,506. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 357.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

