Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kernel Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Kernel Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kernel Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,546. Kernel Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

