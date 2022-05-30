Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.48.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
