Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.13 Million

Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $254.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.80 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $225.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after buying an additional 472,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,389,000 after buying an additional 189,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

