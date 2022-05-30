Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 350 ($4.40) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.22) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 306.25 ($3.85).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 266.60 ($3.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.11. The firm has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 235.20 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 378 ($4.76).

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($687,051.72).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

