Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLPEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.70) to €18.60 ($19.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.96) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.98) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.15) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

