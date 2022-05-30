Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $23.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLPEF. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.70) to €18.60 ($19.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.15) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.98) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $22.81 on Monday. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

