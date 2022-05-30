Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD opened at $6.92 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $359.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 223,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 338,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $140,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 893.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.