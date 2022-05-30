Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of KOP opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Koppers has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $37.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. Koppers’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Koppers by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

