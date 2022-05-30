Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,039,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 10,778,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,039.8 days.

KGTFF remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Krung Thai Bank Public has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.42.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

