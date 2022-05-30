KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $15.06. 225,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. KT has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that KT will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 124,677 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 437,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period.

KT Company Profile (Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.