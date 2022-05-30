Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Up 42.5% in May

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $15.05 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.