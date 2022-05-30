Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.33) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 828.57 ($10.43).

LAND opened at GBX 777 ($9.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 757.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 762.57. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.35). The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

