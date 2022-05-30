Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Lands’ End posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $393.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.54. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 76.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 122.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

