Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $152.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.